Lagos PDP suspends chairman, deputy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has approved the suspension of its chairman, Pastor Philip Aivoji, for alleged violation of the party’s constitution.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, who disclosed this at a media briefing on Tuesday in Lagos, also confirmed the suspension of the deputy chairman, Tai Benedict, for the same reason.

The duo were suspended by their ward executives on April 14.

Amode said the PDP Working Committee in the state took the decision after reviewing the party’s performance in the 2023 general elections.

He added that the party had appointed the Vice-Chairman, Lagos West Senatorial District, Chief Sunday Olaifa, as acting chairman.

The party also set up a seven-man disciplinary committee to look into complaints against the suspended officials.

