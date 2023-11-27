Lagos PDP to challenge Sanwo-Olu’s election at Supreme Court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has resolved to challenge the Appeal Court’s ruling that upheld Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Lagos.

The party had earlier said that it would review the appellate court ruling before taking further action on the matter.

A three-member panel of the appeal court led by Justice Yargata Nimpar on November 15 dismissed the appeals filed by the PDP candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, and his Labour Party counterpart, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, on the election for lack of merit.

At the forum, the PDP spokesman argued that the court failed the party by not seeing the merit in Adediran’s petition.

He said: “We are challenging the ruling of the Appeal Court, affirming Sanwo-Olu as winner at the Supreme Court. In a couple of days, our petitions will get to the Supreme Court.

“Looking at some of the Appeal Court’s rulings, there have been so many inconsistencies in its stands on pre-election matters.

“We, as a party, feel justice is yet to be served in our petitions against the outcome of the March 18 gubernatorial election in this state.

“We have a strong belief in the Supreme Court to look at the crux of the matter and make a statement that will serve as precedent.

“The party and our candidate are not deterred. We have reviewed the November 15 Appeal Court’s ruling and decided to pursue justice at the Supreme Court.”

