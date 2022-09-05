News
Lagos physical planning commissioner, Idris Salako, resigns amid frequent building collapse
The Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Idris Salako, has resigned from the state executive council.
Idris resignation from the state government came just 24 hours after a seven-storey building collapsed in the Victoria Island area of the state.
The state has recorded several cases of building collapse in the last three years.
The latest incident occurred just 10 months after a 21-storey building collapsed in the Ikoyi area of the state and killed more than 40 people.
The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, announced Idris resignation in a statement on Monday.
He said the commissioner’s resignation was a prelude to the restructuring of the ministry and its various agencies.
Read also:Death toll in Lagos collapsed building reaches six
The statement read: “The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has accepted the resignation of the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako.
“This is a prelude to the restructuring of the ministry and its agencies. Governor Sanwo-Olu thanks the commissioner for his services to the State and wishes him success in his future endeavours.
“The governor warns all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are.”
