Lagos picks consensus candidates for APC youth leader, zonal secretary at national convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has picked Dayo Israel and former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Lateef Ibirogba, as National Youth Leader and South-West Zonal Organising Secretary respectively in the ongoing national convention.

The APC Chairman in the state, Pastor Cornelius Onebabi, announced this at a dinner organised for party chieftains and delegates at the Lagos Governor’s Lodge, Abuja, by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, members of the Governance Advisory Council, National Assembly members from Lagos State; Lagos State House of Assembly members; State Executive Council members and Chairmen of the Local Government Areas in Lagos State, among others.

In his address at the forum, the governor expressed his support for Israel and Ibirogba to represent Lagos in the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and the South-West zonal level.

He said: “These people have shown our two candidates that we are bringing forward; the National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel from Lagos Island in Lagos Central, and Lateef Ibirogba from Alimosho in Lagos West. We are sure that they will represent us very well.

On his part, the APC chairman urged the delegates to work for Israel and Ibirogba success at the convention.

“We are determined to have a successful National Convention to put in place a democratically elected National Working Committee of APC for the next four years.

“We have our person who is going to represent the good people of Lagos State in the National Working Committee. We are presenting someone who is going to ensure that the youths vote for our party in Lagos State and at the national level during the 2023 general elections. He is Dayo Isreal.

“I also have the pleasure to present to you the Zonal Organising Secretary, who is going to represent all of us at the South-West level. He is Mr. Lateef Ibirogba, to contest for the post of Zonal Organising Secretary,” Onebabi stated.

