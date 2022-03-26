Politics
Lagos picks consensus candidates for APC youth leader, zonal secretary at national convention
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has picked Dayo Israel and former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Lateef Ibirogba, as National Youth Leader and South-West Zonal Organising Secretary respectively in the ongoing national convention.
The APC Chairman in the state, Pastor Cornelius Onebabi, announced this at a dinner organised for party chieftains and delegates at the Lagos Governor’s Lodge, Abuja, by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday.
The meeting was attended by Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, members of the Governance Advisory Council, National Assembly members from Lagos State; Lagos State House of Assembly members; State Executive Council members and Chairmen of the Local Government Areas in Lagos State, among others.
In his address at the forum, the governor expressed his support for Israel and Ibirogba to represent Lagos in the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and the South-West zonal level.
He said: “These people have shown our two candidates that we are bringing forward; the National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel from Lagos Island in Lagos Central, and Lateef Ibirogba from Alimosho in Lagos West. We are sure that they will represent us very well.
On his part, the APC chairman urged the delegates to work for Israel and Ibirogba success at the convention.
READ ALSO: APC National Convention: Six chairmanship aspirants step down for Abdullahi Adamu
“We are determined to have a successful National Convention to put in place a democratically elected National Working Committee of APC for the next four years.
“We have our person who is going to represent the good people of Lagos State in the National Working Committee. We are presenting someone who is going to ensure that the youths vote for our party in Lagos State and at the national level during the 2023 general elections. He is Dayo Isreal.
“I also have the pleasure to present to you the Zonal Organising Secretary, who is going to represent all of us at the South-West level. He is Mr. Lateef Ibirogba, to contest for the post of Zonal Organising Secretary,” Onebabi stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...