Lagos places three under isolation for suspected coronavirus

March 5, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Thursday Lagos now has three suspected cases of coronavirus under isolation.

Abayomi, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle – @ProfAkinAbayomi – said the results of the tests of the three persons are being awaited.

He said: “We now have three suspected cases under isolation in our containment facility in Yaba. One from France, one from England and one from China. Their samples have been taken and results are being expected.

Nigeria recorded its first case of coronavirus last Friday.

