Lagos plans 3,456 housing units for workers

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Thursday the state government planned to build 3,456 homes for public and private sector workers in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this during the inauguration of a set of 480 housing units of Ibeshe LagosHoms in the Ikorodu area of the state, said the 3,456 homes tagged: “Imota Workers City,” would be constructed on 20 hectares of land in the area.

He said the housing units would be accessed by workers in the public and private sectors on a convenient mortgage system covering 15 years with a single unit interest rate.

The governor described the workers as the oil that lubricates the state’s engine of saying the need analysis had shown that the working class had a greater need for housing than other higher categories of workers in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said: Every responsive government knows the impact of good and decent homes on the welfare of the people.

“In line with our inclusive stance, we want to reach as many people as possible in its housing provision efforts.

“For this reason, among others, we are developing a special housing package for workers in the state. They are the oil that lubricates the engine of prosperity in the state.

“A higher percentage of workers are also in the childbearing stage, raising future leaders. The best we can do is to promote their access to homeownership.

“To this end, the state is concluding discussion with a private developer to build 3,456 homes tagged Imota Workers City, which will be built on 20 hectares of land at Imota.”

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to provision of quality homes, adding that more homes would be built for workers in Lagos.

“Houses are good but homes are the ultimate. In developing and completing these schemes we are putting in mind the total wellbeing of the people in mind.

“This will add to the actualisation of our vision of building a resilient and dynamic Lagos. We want our families to be nurtured in a good environment and children brought up within good settings so that the legacy of excellence can continue into the future,” he added.

