Lagos Police allays residents' fears over reports of ethnic clash at LASU area | Ripples Nigeria

In response to reports of an ethnic crisis, in the Ojo area of the state, the Lagos State Police Command has implored residents to disregard such claims.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that various eyewitnesses alleged an ethnic confrontation at the Iyana Iba, Ojo Local Government Area of the state, on Monday.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Adejobi Olumuyiwa, in a statement, explained that the clash was due to a disagreement between motorcycle operators popularly known as Okada riders and members of a transport union in the state.

“The Lagos State Police Command has restored normalcy to the Iyana Iba/Alaba Rago and Ojo areas of the state where there was a disagreement between the members of the transport unions, okada units precisely, on the increment in tariff today, Monday 26th April 2021.

“The Command wishes to debunk the rumour that the disagreement, not violence as being peddled in the social media, was between some ethnic groups.

“Without mincing words, the incident has no ethic colouration whatsoever but a mere conflict between transport unions and their okada units on ticketing and increment in tariff.

“The Command, therefore, enjoins members of the public, especially those around the areas, including the students of the Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, to go about their lawful businesses and studies respectively, as adequate deployment has been done to fortify security in the axis and by extension, in Lagos State in general,” Olumuyiwa clarified.

