Lagos police arraigns worker for stealing beer | Ripples Nigeria

A magistrates’ court in Ikeja has arraigned a 23-year-old sales representative, Qudir Afolabi, for stealing.

Mr Afolabi who pleaded not guilty was accused of stealing cartons of beer worth N4.6 million from his employer, Fafem Haulage Nigeria Ltd.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Bisis Ogunleye charged Mr Afolabi with conspiracy and theft. He noted that the offence contravened sections 287 (7) and 411 of Lagos’ Criminal Law, 2015.

Mr Ogunleye added that the defendant also stole six truck tyres worth N750,000.

The magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, who adjourned the case until April 14, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum

