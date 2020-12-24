Lagos Police arrests 103 for violating COVID-19 protocols, robbery, arson during EndSARS protests

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of no fewer than 103 persons across the state for violating COVID-19 protocols, dispossessing innocent citizens of their valuables and setting fire on police stations during the #EndSars protests.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu while parading the suspects for the crimes they committed against the state.

Odumosu said; “Sixty-seven suspects were arrested for burning and looting arms from police stations; 18 suspects were arrested for violating COVID-19 restrictions; while 18 suspects were arrested for armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

“Three suspects, Kingsley Ojukwu, Anocha Uko, Chinyere Ogueri, were arrested for dispossessing a female victim of N70,000, adding that the victim boarded the same vehicle conveying the suspects to a destination in the state when they perpetrated the crime.

“A female victim, who was returning from work, boarded a Toyota Camry car with number plate LSR 684 CQ on the Airport Road and she met four other persons seated as passengers. As the journey began, they announced to her that they were robbers and ordered her to surrender all her valuables or she would be killed. They successfully dispossessed her of the sum of N70,000 and pushed her down from the moving vehicle.

“Upon the receipt of the report, police operatives were detailed to be on the lookout. Interestingly, on December 14, 2020, around 7am at the Ogba area of Lagos, the same victim boarded the same vehicle and she quickly identified the occupants as the robbers, who previously robbed her. She raised the alarm and operatives of the CP Special Squad, who were on duty around the area, apprehended three of the robbers, while others escaped. During interrogation, they gave their names as Kingsley Ojukwu, Anoche Uko and Chinyere Ogueri,” he concluded.

