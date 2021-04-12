Lagos police arrests man for alleged murder of lover | Ripples Nigeria

Lagos police officers attached to the Ikorodu Division have arrested one Wisdom Okoro, 50, from Orlu in Imo State, following the sudden death of his girlfriend, one Enobong Udoh, 38, on Sunday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement on Sunday said its officers made the arrest following a report by one Blessing Pius.

“One Blessing Pius reported to the police that the deceased was found dead in her house, opposite Meras Hotel, along Igbogbo Road, Ikorodu, on April 11, 2021, around 10am,” he said.

“Police operatives swung into action and invited her boyfriend for interrogation and he, Wisdom Okoro, confessed that the deceased informed him that she was pregnant In February and he was in her house to check on her on April 10, 2021, around 5.14pm when the deceased informed him that she had terminated her pregnancy.

“The utterances of Wisdom revealed that he had some questions to answer. The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that he should be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba for further investigation.

“The CP assured the general public, especially Lagosians, of thorough investigation into the cases for justice to prevail.”

