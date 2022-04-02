Lagos Police arrests man for setting Scotland returnee wife, brother-in-law on fire

The Lagos State Police Command has announced the arrest of one Benjamin Ogudoro, who allegedly set his Scotland returnee wife, Chinyere Ogudoro and his brother-in-law, Ifeanyin Edoziem, on fire over a disagreement at their apartment at Abule- Ado in the Amuwo Odofin local government area of the state on Friday.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of the 50-year-old suspect, said he was arrested after he had initially escaped.

Hundeyin, in a statement on Saturday, said that the suspect had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), Yaba, on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, for further investigations.

According to the police spokesperson, 46-years-old Chinyere who just returned from Scotland on the same day her husband set her ablaze, died on the spot while her brother died moments after reaching the hospital.

He said the couple had a marital crisis prior to her travelling to Scotland for greener pastures a few years ago.

“The late woman, a mother of four, had relocated to Scotland four years ago but returned to Nigeria about few hours before tragedy struck when information reached her that her husband was planning to sell the house she built in Nigeria,” Hundeyin said.

“On arrival at the Muritala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja, her younger brother and only son of their parents, Ifeanyin, went to pick her up from the airport to the family house in Amuwo-Odofin.

READ ALSO: Osun police arrests hotel manager for allegedly raping corps member

“But they reportedly got into an argument over the issue that brought her back to Nigeria and her angry husband set her and her brother on fire.

“After setting the house on fire with the deceased trapped inside, the suspect placed a call to one of her sisters alerting her that their house was on fire but that he managed to escape while his wife and her brother were trapped.

“But before giving up the ghost in the hospital, Ifeayin’s dying declaration revealed what transpired, leading to the police going after him and he was arrested in a hideout.

“Before giving up the ghost, Ifeanyin managed to explain that he and the sister were sleeping when the suspect poured petrol in the room and set them on fire following a misunderstanding.

“The charred remains of Chinyere were evacuated by a team of policemen from the Trade Fair division, who were alerted by private guards at Oteyi community, Zone 7,” the police spokesman said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now