Lagos police begins investigation into Mohbad’s death, may exhume remains

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has set up a special team to unravel the cause of the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

Mohbad died on Tuesday and was buried 24 hours later in Lagos.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had during the week mandated the Lagos CP to investigate the cause of the singer’s death.

This followed reports on his harassment by some colleagues in the entertainment industry.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said the team was drawn from the homicide section of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

He added that the team had already swung into action on the case.

Hundeyin stressed that the CP put together the special investigation team following growing public concerns and the police review of the general circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

He said: “The team, which comprises seasoned homicide detectives, has been tasked to aggregate all allegations, suspicions, and insinuations from various sources on the death of the singer.

“The team is to undertake a professional, diligent, and timely investigation with a view to establishing facts, clearing all doubts, and ensuring that justice is manifestly served through a meticulous process that will deploy all requisite protocols (which may include exhumation).”

