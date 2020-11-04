Lagos police boss wants posthumous promotion for officers killed during #EndSARS protests

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has appealed to the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to offer a special posthumous promotion for officers killed during the #EndSARS protests in the state.

Mr Odumosu made this appeal while addressing police officers when the IGP visited the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, on Tuesday.

Read also: Lagos police give account of fatalities, destruction from #EndSARS protests

The Commissioner added that the families of the deceased police officers be catered for as promised while he called on the police boss to approve other necessary equipment to ensure peace and stability in the state.

“This will definitely give succor to their families and boost morale of the serving officers and men of the Nigerian Police force,” Mr Odumosu said.

Join the conversation

Opinions