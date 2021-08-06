Lagos police command gets new spokesman

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Friday, appointed CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu as the command’s new Police Public Relations Officers (PPRO).

Ajisebutu replaced Olumuyiwa Adejobi who had been transferred to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos, said the new spokesman was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on September 1, 1988.

Until his new posting, Ajisebutu, was the second-in-command, Area E Command, Festac, Lagos State.

“He was one time the PPRO Oyo State Police Command from 2015 to 2019 and PPRO Zone 11, Osogbo between 2019 and 2020.

“He has worked in various capacities in the Force, such as Deputy PPRO, Ogun.

“He was a Personal Assistant to Commissioners of Police in Ogun Command and Personal Assistant to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja, DIG Leye Oyebade (retd), in 2021.

“CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu is an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police,” the outgoing spokesman said.

