Lagos police commissioner meets MC Oluomo, Istijabah on NURTW crisis, warns against violence

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, on Monday, urged factional leaders of the Lagos state chapter of the National Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to caution their members against violence.

The CP, according to a statement issued by the spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, made the call at separate meetings with the former Chairman of NURTW in the state, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo; and Chairman of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) in the state, Azeez Abiola, aka Istijabah.

TOOAN is an affiliate union of NURTW.

Akinsanya, who is now the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Committee, and Abiola have been at loggerhead over the control of the union in the state.



READ ASLO: Soon after sack by NURTW, Lagos govt hands park over to ﻿MC Oluomo, ex-AIG Odumosu

At the meetings, Alabi warned the duo the command would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone causing trouble in the state.

The CP stressed that he would not let anything undermine the relative peace in the state.

He urged the factional leaders to caution their supporters against any act of violence in Lagos.

The statement read: “The warning has become imperative following incessant clashes, fracas and malicious damage to property recently experienced in some parts of Lagos State mostly linked to the issues surrounding the management of motor parks within the state.

“In line with this stance, all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and tactical commanders have been directed to deal decisively with anyone found instigating or causing a breach of peace within their respective areas of responsibility.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now