Lagos police commissioner reacts to reports he ordered closure of churches

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said on Thursday he did not order the closure of churches in the state.

In a statement issued by the spokesman of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Odumosu said he only directed the closure of night clubs, bars, lounges and event centres in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the government.

He had earlier instructed police personnel to enforce all COVID-19 protocols including the restriction of movement between 12:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. across the state.

The statement read: “The command’s statement was explicit on the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols as clearly stated by the Presidential Taskforce and the Lagos State Government respectively.

“For clarification, the preventive COVID-19 protocols include the use of face mask at public places, maintaining social distancing, closure of night clubs, bars, lounges, event centres; no social party, street carnivals and due enforcement of the Federal Government imposed 12 midnight to 4:00 a.m. curfew.

“No closure of churches was included in the already established and released COVID-19 protocols contrary to mischievous publications.

“The police command wishes to state categorically that according to the directive of the Lagos State Government, churches are allowed to operate in accordance with the already laid down protocols, while event centres can operate with the permission of the Lagos State Safety Commission with due consideration to the COVID-19 guidelines in the state.

“The Command, therefore, wishes to urge the general public to go about their lawful businesses; and they are also urged to be involved in the moves to halt the spread of the pandemic in the state.”

Churches across the state are expected to hold cross-over services on Friday night.

