Lagos Police confirms Pretty Mike yet to meet bail conditions | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Lagos Police confirms Pretty Mike yet to meet bail conditions
The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that popular socialite, and nightlife aficionado, Pretty Mike is still being detained.
Ripples Nigeria had reported on Thursday that Pretty Mike was arrested for his affiliation with Cubana Club that was closed down on Saturday, February 27 for failing to abide by COVID-19 guidelines.
The Instagram influencer, Pretty Mike is currently being held at the Lagos state taskforce office as he is yet to meet his bail condition.
Pretty Mike, who is said to have a stake in the club, went to the Bar Beach police station to see the police over the arrest of the clubgoers and workers. He was immediately arrested as well.
Read also: Nightclub owner Pretty Mike arrested for going about with human puppies
Ripples Nigeria gathered during the early morning of Friday, March 5 that Pretty Mike is still in police custody.
The spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, said Pretty Mike was charged to the Mobile court in Oshodi on Thirsday and is yet to meet his bail conditions which include N1 million, a traditional ruler who would stand as a surety, as well as someone who owns a landed property.
”He is a consultant and manager of the place.
He was charged to the mobile court yesterday, but he has not met his bail conditions. He is still with them there in Taskforce Oshodi. He has not met his bail conditions which include One million Naira, a traditional ruler and someone who owns a landed property.
He is still looking for those ones,” Adejobi reportedly told a correspondent.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Adesanya wants to be greatest fighter in UFC, ready for Blachowicz battle
Nigeria-born MMA fighter Israel Adesanya says he is working towards becoming the greatest of all time in the Ultimate Fighting...
EPL: Chelsea stun Liverpool, Everton win at West Brom as Spurs beat Fulham
Liverpool were again condemned to a home defeat in the Premier League as they lost 1-0 to Chelsea at Anfield...
Aruna reaches quarter-finals at WTT, to face Chinese Taipei’s Yun-Ju Lin
Nigerian table tennis star, Aruna Quadri has continued his excellent run at the ongoing World Table Tennis Tournament (WTT) Contender...
Liverpool to host Leipzig in Puskas Arena in Budapest, not Anfield
Premier League club, Liverpool will not host RB Leipzig at Anfield in the home leg of their Champions League last-16...
Barcelona reach final after incredible Copa del Rey comeback against Sevilla
Barcelona have zoomed into the final of the Copa del Rey after completing an incredible comeback against Sevilla in their...
Latest Tech News
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...