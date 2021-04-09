Lagos Police deploys officers in preparation for Saturday's Marathon | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Lagos Police deploys officers in preparation for Saturday’s Marathon
The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the deployment of adequate police operatives across the state during the annual Lagos/Access marathon scheduled to hold on April 10.
Odumosu, in a statement signed by the Lagos Police Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday, April 9, said policemen would be deployed to designated routes of the race to beef up security.
“Security would be provided especially for the elite athletes, the officials, the invited dignitaries, water and refreshment points, and other facilities meant for the event.
READ ALSO: Lagos issues travel advisory, route diversions for Saturday marathon
“This is to cater for general security and public safety during and after the race and to manage the heavy traffic which is imminent due to the closure of some roads across the state on Saturday.
“Officers and men detailed for the special duty are to keep miscreants and hoodlums at bay in order to avoid any attacks or harassment on the athletes and other participating dignitaries.
“This is to take place right from the starting point, the first gate of the National Stadium, Surulere, to the terminal point, the Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos,” he said.
The CP appealed to the general public, especially those who have reasons to move around during the race, to be patient.
