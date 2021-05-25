Lagos Police detains 12 persons over alleged attempt to burn police station | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Lagos Police detains 12 persons over alleged attempt to burn police station
The police in Lagos State have arrested 12 suspects who allegedly attempted to burn the Oke-Odo Divisional Police station.
The police Command also debunked the rumour that a police station was burnt in the state.
Police spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement issued in Ikeja on Monday that: “Lagos State Police Command has tactically repelled some hoodlums who attempted to set ablaze the Oke Odo Division and 12 of them were arrested.
“The Command states clearly that no life was lost and the police station was never burnt.’’
Read also: Lagos Police allays residents’ fears over reports of ethnic clash at LASU area
Adejobi added that the Command also restored normalcy to the Elemoro area where another set of hoodlums attempted to burn the newly-built police station which accommodates the Area J Command, Ajah, and Elemoro Division of the Command.
He said that the attempt to burn the station was made after a fatal accident was recorded in the area on Monday.
The spokesman said also that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu had deployed adequate personnel to the areas and ordered that the incidences at Oke Odo, Ile Epo, and Elemoro be thoroughly investigated.
“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, appeals to the general public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as all hands are on deck to suppress any act of lawlessness and criminality in the state,’’ he stated.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
