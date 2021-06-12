Lagos Police disperses June 12 protesters with teargas at Ojota park | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Lagos Police disperses June 12 protesters with teargas at Ojota park
In order to forestall any breakdown in law and order, police operatives shot teargas as protesters have arrived at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos State, on Saturday, Democracy Day.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the protesters gathered at the park on Saturday morning despite the heavy presence of security officials.
Placards with various inscriptions such as “Buhari must go” and “End Bad Government” were carried by the protesting youths.
READ ALSO: Police urges Lagos residents to ignore sit-at-home directive on June 12
Meanwhile, in Abuja, members of a group, #IStandWithBuhari engaged themselves in a fight at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.
Reports revealed that leaders of the group were seen in a heated exchange of words over the sharing of monetary resources meant for organising the counter protests.
Mayowa Oladeji
