Lagos police give account of fatalities, destruction from #EndSARS protests

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday gave account of the number of deaths and extent of damage to public and private properties in the aftermath of the shooting of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who gave the account at a press briefing in Lagos, 10 persons, comprising six policemen and four civilians were killed, while 38 policemen were injured in Lagos during violent protests.

Odumosu also disclosed that 16 police stations were burnt and 13 vandalised by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful #ENDSARS protests across the state.

The CP gave the identity of the policemen as ASP Yard Edward, attached to Denton Police Station; Inspector Olayinka Erinfolami of defunct Anti Kidnapping Unit (AKU); Inspector Adegbenro Aderibigbe attached to Meiran Division, Sergeant Abejide Abiodun of Department of Operations (DOPs), State Headquarters and two others attached to Orile Division.

He further disclosed that 58 police vehicles were burnt,13 vandalised, 62 vehicles belonging to individuals and those connected with some pending cases (exhibits) were burnt and nine other vehicles vandalised by the hoodlums.

He also said that 15 motorcycles and tricycles were torched and 65 vandalised at various locations within the state.

Giving account of public assets destroyed, Odumosu listed High Court Complex Igbosere, Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, Broad Street; Ejigbo LCDA Secretariat; BRT Terminal Iddo (where 67 buses were burnt); City Hall, Lagos Island; COVID-19 Warehouse at Monkey Village; BRT Terminals at Ojodu and Ikotun; Ajeromi Ifelodun LG Secretariat; NPA Head Office, Marina, and FRSC/VIO Office at Ojodu, where only the vehicles parked outside the main buildings within their compounds were burnt.

Odumosu said: “Sixteen Police Stations were set ablaze during the unrest. They included Orile, Amukoko, Layeni, Old Area J Command Ajah, Elemoro, New Area J Command Elemoro, Igando, Ebute-Ero, and its barracks and Ilasamaja Police Stations.

“Others were Makinde and its barracks, Ikotun, Isokoko, Pen-Cinema, Onipanu, Alade Police Stations etc.

“Thirteen formations were vandalised amongst which were Ojo and Ojodu Stations. Police posts burnt included Cele, llogbo-Elerin, Shibiri, Defunct Anti-Cultism office, Gbagada, Defunct SARS Office Onilekere, Makoko, Daleko, Ashamu, Makinyo, Amuwo-Odofin, Defunct Anti-Kidnapping Office, Surulere and Old SARS Office Ajegunle.

“During the unrest, the police posts that were vandalised by the hoodlums included PPL, Mowo, Morogbo, Ikota and Mawa police posts.

“Some private facilities as well as other investments that were partly torched and vandalised/looted included the Oba of Lagos’ Palace; Television Continental Station (TVC) at Ikosi-Ketu, Access Bank, GTBank and Ebeano Supermarket at Victoria Island, The Nation Newspaper office at Fatai Atere Street, Mushin, Shoprite Malls at Ajah, LTV 8, Alausa, Ikeja, Surulere, Samsung Outlet at Apple Roundabout, Festac, Shoprite at Festac, Samsung Office Oyingbo, etc. However, some of the looted items from these outlets/offices have been recovered.

“Based on these incidences, the command was able to arrest a total of 520 suspects for various offences ranging from arson, robbery, murder, rioting, malicious damage, and unlawful possession of firearms,” he said.

The CP also disclosed that one of those arrested is one 19-year-old Olamilekan Ibrahim, who allegedly took park in the break into a commercial bank and carted away cash and other valuables in Lekki.

The police boss said he was arrested with N250, 000 alleged to be his share of the loot from the banks, as well as a locally-made pistol.

He also said two suspects identified as Ebere Reuben, 29, and Samuel Oyediran, 16, were also arrested by RRS operatives for their involvement in burning of the BRT terminal at Berger and TVC Station in Lagos State, respectively. They were allegedly caught with left-over of some quantities of petroleum products with which they set the places ablaze.

Read also: Sanwo-Olu dishonest for claiming Lagos needs N1trn to restore destroyed properties —PDP

According to Odumosu, those arrested were not peaceful #ENDSARS protesters, stated that it was a known fact armed hoodlums hijacked the protests and were responsible for series of killings, arson and looting recorded.

He said further: “Thorough investigation into the cases has commenced. Members of the public should be rest assured that they will be updated as investigation progresses. At this juncture, I will like to appreciate officers and men of this command for their doggedness, gallantry and commitment to maintaining law and order and restoration of normalcy to the state.

“Also, I commend the community leaders and stakeholders for their support in this regard, especially on recovery of the looted arms and ammunition and valuables. They have been so helpful. Last but not the least the command appreciates other sister/security agencies for their support in the struggle for restoration of peace and harmony to the state.

‘Permit me to re-assure the good people of Lagos State that we will leave no stone unturned in providing adequate security for all and sundry.

“Emphatically, for the ember months, the command has put measures in place to legally deal with the criminals who might want to foment troubles or deprive law-abiding Lagosians of their property,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions