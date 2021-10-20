Metro
Lagos Police justifies tear-gassing #EndSARS protesters in Lekki
The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, has justified the use of tear-gas on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on Wednesday.
Odumosu, who spoke during a chat with journalists at the Lekki tollgate, said the police fired tear gas at the protesters to avoid a breakdown of law and order.
According to the CP, the Force initially sent a memo regarding the prohibition on protests within a stipulated time frame.
Odumosu added that any demonstration beyond the agreed time constituted a nuisance and will not be tolerated.
The Commissioner said: “The protest was between 8 am and 10 am, anything, after 10 am, is a nuisance.
“I discussed with them and they said they will end the protest by 10 o’clock. Other people doing it now just causing a nuisance. some with machete, hammer, are they protesters or miscreants?
“The protesters are free; they have done their thing and left. Any other persons remaining are the miscreants, hoodlums that want to capitalise on that to attack innocent people and start robbing people. We will not allow that.”
READ ALSO: Group slams Lagos police boss over warning against #EndSARS anniversary protest
Ripples Nigeria had reported that police officers fired tear gas at protesters as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against police brutality.
One year ago, thousands marched in Nigeria for the #EndSARS movement to protest the activities of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit accused of police brutality.
In the days leading up to Wednesday´s demonstration, police warned protesters against any public gatherings, threatening to arrest anyone who disobeyed the directive.
Four protesters were arrested in Lagos just as demonstrators started to arrive at the Lekki tollgate to mark the anniversary. More were arrested and put into police vans as police shot teargas into the air.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...