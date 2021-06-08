Lagos Police moves to decongest detention centres as JUSUN strike lingers | Ripples Nigeria

The Police in Lagos has stated that it has devised means to decongest its cells amidst the prolonged strike by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Police spokesman in the state, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday.

Adejobi noted that the decongestion was carried out in collaboration with the office of the Chief Judge and Attorney-General of the state.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that JUSUN on April 6 directed its members to shut down all courts across the country, demanding the implementation of the law granting financial autonomy to the Judiciary.

”The command had been managing the situation in collaboration with the office of the state chief judge,” Adejobi said.

He, however, did not give the number of suspects that had been granted bail.

“We work with the office of the CJ and Attorney-General of Lagos State to decongest our cells.

“The CJ has provided the services of some Magistrates and District Prosecutors to assess case files and grant bail to some suspects.

“So, we are collaborating with them in this regard,’’ Adejobi said.

A verdict of the Federal High Court in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, had in January 2014 held that financial autonomy for the judiciary is a constitutional provision that must be complied with by the executive branch of government.

On May 23, President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the Executive Order to grant financial autonomy to the legislature and the judiciary across the 36 states of the country.

The order also mandates the Accountant-General of the Federation to deduct from source amount due to state legislatures and judiciaries from the monthly allocation to each state for states that refuse to grant such autonomy.

