Lagos police nab eight suspects in crackdown on YABATECH cult killings

The Lagos State Police Command has successfully apprehended eight individuals believed to be linked to a series of violent cult-related killings that have plagued the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) and its surrounding communities.

The arrests were executed on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, following an intelligence-driven operation conducted by tactical units of the command.

According to a statement released by the Lagos State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin on Wednesday, the operation resulted in the capture of the suspects, who are strongly implicated in the recent spate of cult violence in the YABATECH area.

The statement detailed the operation: “Tactical operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested eight suspects involved in several cult-related killings within Yaba College of Technology and its environs in an intelligence-led operation, which took place on April 29, 2025. The arrested suspects are: Adeyemo Abdulsamad ‘m’ aged 24, aka Cloud, Afeez Enitan ‘m’ aged 28, Ayomide Daniel ‘m’ aged 30, Olamilekan Adeagbo ‘m’ aged 26 aka Skinny, Mayor Samson ‘m’ aged 28, Basit Ishola ‘m’ aged 20, Quadri Sikiru ‘m’ aged 26, and Mariam Salihu ‘F’ aged 23.”

The police operation also led to the recovery of a cache of weapons from the arrested suspects, including firearms and offensive implements. “During the operation, the following exhibits were recovered from the suspects: one Beretta pistol, four 9mm ammunition, one cartridge, two battle axes, and two cutlasses. Investigation is still in progress to unravel the full extent of the suspects’ involvement in cult-related activities,” SP Hundeyin revealed.

The Lagos State Police Command has assured the public that the arrested individuals will be held accountable for their alleged crimes. “Members of the public are assured that the suspects will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement affirmed.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, commended the speed and efficiency of the tactical teams and the Eko Strike Force in carrying out the operation. “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, while commending the swift response and excellent work of the Command’s tactical teams and Eko Strike Force, who carried out the operation, urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police for appropriate action,” the statement added.

CP Jimoh further reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Lagos Police Command to safeguarding the lives and property of all residents and visitors within the state. “He equally assures the public that the Command will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors to Lagos State,” the statement concluded.

