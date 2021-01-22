Lagos police nabs own officers caught on tap extorting student

Police in Lagos have arrested four police inspectors who allegedly harassed and extorted N70,000 from a teenager simply identied as Segun, on 18th January, 202, at NGAB Junction, Isheri Area of Lagos State, in a Toyota Corolla car.

The police Inspectors who have confessed to the alledged crimes are 223329 Inspr Emmanuel Michael; 146504 Inspr Subday Odubiyi; 256496 Inspr Lawrence Amedu, and 255043 Inspr Aroye Dickson.

This was revealed in a statement on Friday, referenced CZ: 5650/LA/PPRO/VOL.3/61 titled ‘ISHERI ALLEGED POLICE EXTORTION: LAGOS POLICE ARREST 4 COPS, COMMENCE Trial CP Odumosu Condemns Act,’ signed by the Lagos Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement reads in part

“The picture of the policemen, that were caught in the act of unprofessionalism and extortion, had gone viral on the social media which attracted the Complaint Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force, Force Headquarters Abuja, to track the policemen for necessary police action. The matter was subsequently referred to the Lagos State Police Command for further action.

“After due interrogation, the policemen confessed to the crime and refunded the 70,000 (seven thousand naira) to the student, on bond, which forms the key credible evidence/exhibit in the case.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act of the Police Inspectors which is detrimental to the image of the Police Force and counterproductive to the ongoing reform agenda of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni. He has however ordered for the orderly room trial of the Inspectors with immediate effect so as to serve as deterrent to other criminally-minded police personnel in the command and beyond.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu also warned officers and men in Lagos State that the command will spread its tentacles in fighting against such criminal, unprofessional and disgusting act amongst police personnel in Lagos State. He also assured the general public of people-oriented and community-based policing styles in Lagos State, as justice will be done in Segun’s case.”

