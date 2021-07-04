Lagos police parade 49 suspects arrested at Yoruba Nation, Ojota rally

The Lagos State Police Command has paraded 49 suspects it claims are Ilana Omo Oodua secessionist agitators arrested on Saturday in the Ojota area of the state.

This was for participating in a rally calling for the break-up of Nigeria.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that operatives from the Lagos Police Command dispersed the protesters with tear gas and water cannons on Saturday.

The protesters had convened for what they branded ‘Yoruba Nation rally’, calling for the breakup of the country and an independent state for the Yorubas.

Meanwhile, the Ilana Omo Oodua has released a list of members of the group who were arrested on Saturday.

According to the group, 21 of its members were allegedly arrested and are being held at state CID, Panti, Yaba.

However, Maxwell Adeleye, spokesperson for the pro-Yoruba nation group said they have begun steps to get their arrested members out of police custody.

“We are making moves to bail them. They are detained at Panti Police Station. We demand immediate release of everyone arrested at the Lagos rally, he said when contacted.

The names of the arrested protesters are Mrs Abiodun Taiwo, Mr Adagunodo Babatunde, Mr Oluwafemi Adeleye, Mr Oloye Taiwo, Mr Saheed Kareem, Mr Adebayo Waheed, Mr Akinbode Sunday, Mr Lawal Akeem, Mr Samuel Ire, Mr Ogundile Dare.

Others are Mr Tajudeen Bakare, Mr Abiodun Adenuga, Mr Azeez Adetayo, Mr Rasheed Shittu, Mr Quadri Ishola, Mr Oluwasegun Arire, Mr Kunle Aremo, Mr Olamilekan Lolade, Mr Tunde Lawal, Mr Musbau Rasaq and Mr Bamidele Akomolafe.

By Mayowa Oladeji

