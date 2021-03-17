Lagos Police rescue baby abandoned in bush | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Police command has rescued an abandoned day-old baby in Oko Oba area of the state.

A resident at Oladejo Street, Oko Oba rescued the baby on Monday night in a bush and informed the operatives of the Abattoir Division.

The police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement around midnight on Tuesday, said the Commissioner of Police (CP) Hakeem Odumosu after receiving the newborn at his office, expressed interest in adopting the child through the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered the Gender Unit of the command to hand over the baby to the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development of Lagos State.

The unit is presently having custody of the rescued baby.

“The Commissioner of Police however expressed his intention to discuss with the Ministry of Youth and Social Development on processes of adopting the handsome looking boy as soon as possible.

“The police boss also urged women, especially young ladies, to desist from this callous act which must be unequivocally condemned by all and sundry in the state and Nigeria at large,” said Adejobi.

