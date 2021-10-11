Lagos police warns against #EndSARS anniversary protest

The Lagos State Police Command has warned against staging an #EndSARS anniversary protest in the state after it claimed intelligence report revealed plans by some groups to hold protests to mark one year after last year’s tragic incident.

Specifically, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Monday, said the state and Nigeria as a whole cannot afford another #EndSARS protest.

Ajisebutu urged people should relive the “distasteful experience of last year’s #EndSARS protest, which caused pain, anguish, needless loss of lives, and wanton destruction of public and private properties.”

“In view of the volatility of the present situations in the country, and the breakdown of law and order which the planned protest might cause, the Lagos State Police Command sternly warns against any form of protest today,” he said.

“The Command wishes to use this medium to warn the youths, groups, or associations planning such protest to jettison the idea forthwith. The police in the state will not fold their arms and allow some misguided elements to disrupt the peace and serenity currently being enjoyed in the state.

“To forestall breakdown of law and order, the police will use all legitimate means within their constitutional powers to suppress the planned protest.

READ ALSO: #ENDSARS: Forensic firm dismisses reports on indictment of Nigerian Army on Lekki shooting

“Therefore, parents and guardians are advised to warn their children against participating in the planned protest. Individuals or groups sponsoring such protests are also warned in their interest to desist from such unpatriotic plans or face the full weight or wrath of the law.”

Meanwhile, he noted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu assured all law-abiding residents of the state to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“Adequate, additional security measures have been put in place to ensure the protection of their lives and property today and even beyond,” Odumosu said.

Join the conversation

Opinions