Lagos poll: APC produces chairmanship candidates in 55 out of 57 LGAs/LCDAs

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday produced the chairmanship candidates in 55 out of the 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) will conduct local council elections in the state on July 12.

The candidates emerged at the primary elections held in Ikeja.

At the venue, some candidates emerged via consensus while others were selected through voting by delegates.

At least 1,539 delegates were expected to vote chairmanship candidates for the 20 Local Government and 37 LCDAs, but primaries were not conducted for Yaba LCDA and Mainland LCDA over litigations, and so delegates were absent at the venue of the exercise.

27 delegates voted to elect candidate for each of the councils where voting was conducted.

The Chairman of APC Electoral Committee, Babatunde Ogala, who announced the winners after the elections, said four chairmanship candidates emerged through consensus while 51 others emerged via the ballot.

The candidates that emerged via consensus were Mr. Isa Jubril (Iba LCDA), Mrs. Motunrayo Gbadebo (Ijede LCDA), Mr. Rasaq Kasali (Lekki LCDA) and Mr. Azeez Kareem (Otto Awori LCDA)

Ogala declared Usman Hamzat as the elected candidate for Ifako-Ijaiye LGA and Mr. Hameed Aroyehun for Igbogbo/Bayeku LCDA, Oluyemisi Rosiji (Ojokoro LCDA), Moyosore Ogunlewe (Kosofe LGA), Olufemi Okeowo (Ifelodun LCDA), Olamilekan Akindipe (Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA) and Suleiman Yusuf (Surulere LGA).

Others were Azeez Ogidan (Coker Aguda LCDA) Tola Oyedele (Agboyi-Ketu LCDA), Taoreed Taiwo (Ejigbo LCDA), Muibi Alade (Lagos Island East LGA) Sanusi Ismail (Amuwo-Odofin LGA), Muibat Rufia (Ojo LGA) and Taiwo Oyekan (Lagos Island LGA).

Also elected were – Wale Hameed (Ikorodu North LGA), Samsudeen Agunbiade (Eti-Osa East LGA). Humpey Babatunde (Badadry), Sura Animashaun (Epe LGA), Adebayo Olasoju (Isolo LCDA) and Sesan Olowa (Ibeju-Lekki LCDA).

Wale Alomo (Ikosi-Ejinrin LCDA), Rauf Ibrahim (Badagry West LCDA), Adedayo Ladega (Ikorodu LGA), Rasak Oloyede (Oriade LCDA), Abiodun Akinola (Orile Agege LCDA), Lateef Ashimin (Somolu), Bolanle Bada (Ikosi-Isheri LCDA), Kehinde Oloyede (Oshodi-Isolo LGA), Sunday Benson (Imota LCDA); and Kazeem Sulaiman (Ikorodu West LCDA) were also announced as winners.

Shobanjo Idowu (Apapa LGA), Peter Ajose (Olorunda LCDA), Monsuru Ismail (Eredo LCDA), Opeyemi Akindele (Mosan Okunola LCDA), Abiodun Agbaje (Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA), Ibrahim Akinpelu (Alimosho LGA), Jimoh Olawale (Apapa Iganmu LGA), Bukola Omofe (Bariga LCDA), Tunbosun Aruwe (Mushin LGA), Olusegun Odunmbaku (Ojodu), Idris Balogun (Egbe- Idimu), Lasisi Akinsanya (Ikotun-Igando LCDA), Akeem Dauda (Ikeja LGA) and Lawal Jakande (Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA) also emerged.

Other elected party flag bearers are Bola Oladunjoye (Ikoyi-Obalende (LCDA), Moyo Adebanjo (Onigbongbo LCDA), Adeola Sheriff (Eti-Osa LCDA), Babatunde Azeez (Agege LGA), Aminat Alabi (Iru/Victoria Island LCDA),Daniel Olufemi (Itire Ikate LCDA), and Jimoh Ishola (Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA).

