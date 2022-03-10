Lagos publishes names, pictures of sex offenders

The Lagos State Government has commenced the publication of names and other details of sex offenders in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Titilola Vivour Adeniyi, who disclosed this at a press conference at the agency’s office on Thursday, said the move was part of the state’s zero-tolerance to all types of domestic and sexual violence.

She said the details of persons convicted for sexual offences would be published on the state government’s website.

She stressed that the publication details would include the name and picture of the sex offender and the nature of the offence, including the duration of the sentence given by the court.

Adeniyi noted that the details were in line with the provisions of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Law, particularly section 42 which mandates the agency to periodically publish details of persons convicted for sexual offences in the state.

