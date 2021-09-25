Lagos rail projects to be completed in 2023 -Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Saturday the state’s Red and Blue rail lines would be completed by the first quarter of 2023.

The governor disclosed this to journalists after the tour of the project sites in Ikeja, Yaba, Ebute Metta, Oyingbo, and Marina.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of work on the project, adding that the contractors were happy to do the job because the government had met its obligations to them.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We are still on track and by the grace of God you will begin to see your trains moving on these two corridors by the last quarter of 2022 or the first quarter in 2023.

“We are excited because of the number of Nigerians working here. I think here in Marina alone, we have over 1,000 workers. One of the things we have been telling our contractors is that we need to have proper skills transfer.

“We will be working with LASU, UNILAG, and Yabatech so that our students of Engineering will have a feel of what rail construction is all about.

“Our contractors will take them as interns so they will see how things are done in real-time when it comes to the road, bridge, and rail construction.

“There are few hiccups but we believe we will surmount them.

“We started our journey midway from the Ikeja iconic station where we saw the construction of the overpass which will ease vehicular movement.

“Leaving Ikeja, we couldn’t take a detour into Mushin so we went straight to Yaba where we saw the overpass which will cross into Tejuoso. The station there is also going on as scheduled.

“From there we went to Ebute-Metta and saw the station and overpass, making it the third that is near completed. It is also advancing well. And you must know that the Red Line will terminate at Ebute-Metta but there will be an extension up to Iddo.

“After this, we crossed to the Blue Line. We have built a sea wall to preserve the water bed in that area. Work is also going on as scheduled.

“Finally is the very iconic and unique Marina station which is an elevated station. The decking work has started and there is also a pedestrian walk for people with disabilities.

“Underneath will be bus station for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and First and the Last Mile buses. There will also be ferry services adjoining the Marina station which will move up to the State House.

“That is the summary of the massive architecture that is ongoing in the state.”

