Lagos re-opens lawmaker Peller’s night club

The popular Lagos night club, Club Quilox, has been re-opened by the state government after the management signed an undertaking to comply with the state’s Environmental Laws, Regulations, guidelines, and standards.

The night club owned by a member of the House of Representatives, Shina Abiola Peller, had organised a 36-hour non-stop event that led to traffic gridlock and noise pollution with its attendant effect on Victoria Island and its environs.

The General Manager of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, who confirmed the re-opening of Club Quilox on Saturday, said: “We are reopening the club for operation as it has fulfilled our conditions and complied with the extant law guiding its operations. The club was sanctioned and fined for environmental nuisances and we ensure total compliance before reopening.”

Read also: US masterminded ‘coup’ in Bolivia to tap its lithium, ex-president Morales claims

She noted that the club closure would serve as a warning to other entertainment and event centres, and compel them to operate within the ambit of the law.

Fasawe implored entertainment and event centres to work with relevant agencies to put effective traffic management systems in place when hosting events and desist from generating noise.

The club was reopened after a meeting held at the LASEPA office where its management committed to carrying out its activities without obstructing the flow of traffic on Ozumba Mbadiwe and other adjoining streets.

The management also promised to ensure that its clients’ cars are properly parked in designated areas.

Join the conversation

Opinions