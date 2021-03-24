Lagos ready to domesticate AfCFTA agreement – Sanwo-Olu | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Lagos ready to domesticate AfCFTA agreement – Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Tuesday the state is ready to domesticate the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.
The governor stated this when the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Adeniyi Adebayo, led members of the National Action Committee on nationwide sensitisation on AfCFTA on a courtesy visit to him at the Lagos House, Ikeja.
He said the Lagos government had observed the processes leading to the adoption of the continental trade agreement and positioned itself for market expansion across areas of collaboration.
The governor said the state was ready to take advantage of the AfCFTA for growth, adding that a local action committee would be set up by the state government.
According to him, the committee will liaise with the Federal Government’s committee in order to streamline the trade agreement with the state’s economic agenda.
Read also: Nigerian govt says AfCFTA will curb illegal mining
He said that the sustained investment in infrastructure in Lagos State was a deliberate attempt to position its economy for greater inflow of trade and economic partnership.
Sanwo-Olu said Lagos would not relent in its effort to scale up the necessary infrastructure to drive growth and socio-economic development.
He said: “We are ready to work with the National Action Committee to domesticate the agreement for a good outcome. As a commercial centre, we will play a leadership role in the comity of states.
”We know there is a need to scale up investment in infrastructure and build the capacity to be able to take full advantage of what the AfCFTA has to offer for our economy.
“This effort will be sustained so that Lagos can fully be positioned to benefit from the free trade agreement.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Buhari to declare National Sports Festival open April 6
President Muhammadu Buhari will declare open the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled in Edo State on April 6. The...
CAF disqualifies Chad from AFCONQ, awards 3-0 victories to Namibia, Mali
Chad will no longer take part in the qualifying series of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) as they have...
Pick only fit Super Eagles stars for Benin Republic game, Chukwu tells Rohr
Former international and ex-Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu has advised team manager Gernot Rohr on what to do to win...
We can’t normalize racist, hateful abuses in football —Simy Nwankwo
Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo has called on football authorities, other stakeholders of the game as well as social media...
AFCONQ: Rohr targets ‘at least’ draw against Benin, win over Lesotho
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is hoping his team would seal their Africa Cup of Nations qualification when they face...
Latest Tech News
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...