Lagos receives COVID-19 vaccines | Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State government on Tuesday received its own consignment of doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

The state’s governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this at the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation held at Police College, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu said the people of the state would be vaccinated against the pandemic in line with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) guidelines.

He also urged the people of Lagos to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 vaccines are here! Are you ready for a jab?

Ogun State received 50, 000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

Other states in the country are expected to receive their consignments of the vaccines in the coming days.

Nigeria began the formal rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines last Friday.

Join the conversation

Opinions