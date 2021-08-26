Lagos records 10 new COVID-19 deaths

The Lagos State government on Thursday confirmed 10 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this on his Facebook page, said the fatalities were recorded between Tuesday and Wednesday.

He said the figure brought the number of COVID-19 deaths in Lagos to 525.

The commissioner, however, did not give additional information on the sex and age of the deceased persons.

Abayomi said 5,874 tests were conducted during the period, out of which 610 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed.

He said: “The new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 71,544.”

READ ALSO: Lagos to begin Moderna COVID-19 vaccination, Wednesday -Sanwo-Olu

According to the commissioner, 4,135 active COVID-19 cases are currently receiving treatment under the state’s home-based care.

Abayomi added: “61,880 out of the infected persons had so far recovered in various communities, while 4,764 recovered in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

“Currently, there are 240 patients receiving treatment in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.

“The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic stood at 672, 549.”

Join the conversation

Opinions