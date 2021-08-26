News
Lagos records 10 new COVID-19 deaths
The Lagos State government on Thursday confirmed 10 new COVID-19 deaths in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this on his Facebook page, said the fatalities were recorded between Tuesday and Wednesday.
He said the figure brought the number of COVID-19 deaths in Lagos to 525.
The commissioner, however, did not give additional information on the sex and age of the deceased persons.
Abayomi said 5,874 tests were conducted during the period, out of which 610 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed.
He said: “The new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 71,544.”
READ ALSO: Lagos to begin Moderna COVID-19 vaccination, Wednesday -Sanwo-Olu
According to the commissioner, 4,135 active COVID-19 cases are currently receiving treatment under the state’s home-based care.
Abayomi added: “61,880 out of the infected persons had so far recovered in various communities, while 4,764 recovered in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.
“Currently, there are 240 patients receiving treatment in the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.
“The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic stood at 672, 549.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...