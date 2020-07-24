Lagos records 15 COVID-19 deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday confirmed 15 COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos State.

The NCDC, which disclosed this in its COVID-19 Situation Report, said the fatalities were recorded on Thursday.

According to the agency, 20 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in five states of the federation.

“The breakdown of the fatalities showed the following: Lagos (15), Akwa Ibom (two), Ebonyi (one), Kwara (one) and Plateau (one),” NCDC said.

It, however, noted that the Lagos figure included previously unreported deaths in the state.

NCDC added that the fresh cases increased the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Lagos to 192.

