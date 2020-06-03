Latest Politics

Lagos records 17 COVID-19 deaths in two days

June 3, 2020
COVID-19: Nine people including foreigner discharged in Lagos
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Wednesday at least 17 patients in the state had died from COVID-19-related complications in the last 48 hours.

Abayomi, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said nine COVID-19-related deaths were recorded on Tuesday and eight on Wednesday.

He said: “Eight additional COVID-19 related deaths were recorded. Total COVID-19 related deaths now stand at 67.”

