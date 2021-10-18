Lagos records 288 deaths in COVID-19 third wave

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Monday the state has recorded 288 deaths during this third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commissioner, who disclosed this on his Facebook page, also revealed that the state had conducted 783,404 COVID-19 tests since the inception of the pandemic.

According to him, 73 percent of the tests were conducted by accredited private COVID-19 laboratories while 27 percent were done by government-owned laboratories.

He said the state recorded 24 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, increasing the number of confirmed cases in the state to 77,377.

Abayomi stressed that 91 patients among those who had tested positive for the virus were transferred out of the country while some were transferred to other states.

He said: “5,192 COVID-19 patients who had been successfully treated and recovered had been discharged from the state’s public and private care centres.

“Lagos recorded 213 to 901 average daily infections between November and December, 2020, at the height of the second wave of the pandemic.

“The bed occupancy rate had further declined to 10 percent at the state’s public and private care centres. At least 11 activated care centres had a 570-bed capacity while 514 beds are available.

“The average case positivity rate currently stands at 9.8 percent while its fatality rate is 0.85 percent.”

