Lagos records four more COVID-19 deaths

The Lagos State Government on Thursday said it recorded four more COVID-19 deaths.

The state Commissioner of Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

With the four deaths, the state has so far recorded 42 COVID-19 related deaths.

Abayomi said: “199 new COVID-9 cases were confirmed in Lagos. The new cases bring the number of confirmed COVID-19 infection in Lagos to 2970.

“Additional 17 fully recovered COVID-19 patients; 6 females and 11 males were discharged. The total number of COVID-19 discharged patients in Lagos now stands at 649.

“Additional 4 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos rises to 42.”

