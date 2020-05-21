Latest Politics

Lagos records four more COVID-19 deaths

May 21, 2020
COVID-19: Nine people including foreigner discharged in Lagos
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Government on Thursday said it recorded four more COVID-19 deaths.

The state Commissioner of Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

With the four deaths, the state has so far recorded 42 COVID-19 related deaths.

Abayomi said: “199 new COVID-9 cases were confirmed in Lagos. The new cases bring the number of confirmed COVID-19 infection in Lagos to 2970.

Read also: OAU secures NUC’s full accreditation for Law, Dentistry, others

“Additional 17 fully recovered COVID-19 patients; 6 females and 11 males were discharged. The total number of COVID-19 discharged patients in Lagos now stands at 649.

“Additional 4 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos rises to 42.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!