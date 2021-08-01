Lagos records six new COVID-19 deaths, 519 cases

The Lagos State government has recorded six COVID-19 fatalities in the last two days, the state government said on Sunday.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on his Facebook account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi.

He said the state also recorded 519 new cases during the period.

The deaths, according to him, increased the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 384.

Abayomi said: “The new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 63,872.

“There are currently 2,783 active COVID-19 cases in communities being managed under the state’s Home Based Care.

“The number of patients receiving treatment at the state’s isolation facilities had increased from 128 to 136 persons.

“56,127 infected persons had recovered in communities while 4,399 had been discharged from the state’s COVID-19 isolation centres.”



The commissioner revealed that 607,803 persons had been tested for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in the state in February last year.

He said the state was currently under severe stress due to the onset of COVID-19 third wave with the emergence of between 100 and 300 new cases daily.

He added: “I hereby appeal to everyone either in Lagos or neighbouring states that COVID-19 is not yet over.

“We have quite a long way to go and we do not know how many more waves of infections ahead.

“It is therefore important to continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions and build indigenous capacity to be less vulnerable, but be more resilient to deal with shocks.”

