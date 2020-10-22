Lagos residents discover, burgle COVID-19 palliatives warehouse

Some residents in Lagos, on Thursday, broke into what was supposedly a COVID-19 palliatives warehouse carted away food items within.

The warehouse is said to be located in Monkey Village, Maza Maza, in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos, eye witnessesed said.

Read also: SPECIAL REPORT….How Enugu govt shared covid-19 palliatives that brought more pains than joy

Videos, which have not been authenticated showed many people storming the warehouse and carting away several food items with sacks labelled ‘CA-COVID (Coalition against COVID-19) , NOT FOR SALE’.

The items included bags of rice, macaroni, spaghetti, salt, garri, sugar and cartons of noodles.

Join the conversation

Opinions