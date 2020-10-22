Latest Metro

Lagos residents discover, burgle COVID-19 palliatives warehouse
Some residents in Lagos, on Thursday, broke into what was supposedly a COVID-19 palliatives warehouse carted away food items within.

The warehouse is said to be located in Monkey Village, Maza Maza, in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos, eye witnessesed said.

Videos, which have not been authenticated showed many people storming the warehouse and carting away several food items with sacks labelled ‘CA-COVID (Coalition against COVID-19) , NOT FOR SALE’.

The items included bags of rice, macaroni, spaghetti, salt, garri, sugar and cartons of noodles.

