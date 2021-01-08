Lagos residents discover tunnel allegedly used by kidnappers, ritualists, beat suspect to death

The Orile area of Lagos State was thrown into turmoil in the evening of Thursday, January 7, when residents discovered a tunnel allegedly used by kidnappers and ritual killers which resulted in a suspect being beaten to death.

Eyewitnesses, who made viral videos of the scene, said the tunnel was discovered under a bridge that connects Orile to the Lagos Island and there was a general belief that the tunnel was being used by ritualists.

The residents said that a search of the tunnel turned up several school pupils’ uniforms, a generating set, an air conditioner and other household items.

It was further learnt that one suspect who was caught inside the tunnel was beaten to death as the angry mob descended on him despite pleas by elders that he be handed over to the police.

In the viral video, the residents were seen around the tunnel, trying to salvage some of the items discovered there.

One of the eyewitnesses who made a video of the tunnel was heard saying:

“See Lagos o. A new underground tunnel has just been discovered here. It is very deep. This tunnel leads to Lagos Island and nobody knew all this while. They are kidnapping and killing a lot of people in the tunnel.

“They found some people there. A lot of school uniforms; we found a generator, and even an AC (air conditioner). You can see what is happening in Lagos. A man was also caught and beaten to death.

“A lot of people are still waiting around there. May God help us. A lot of children have been said to have been kidnapped in this area.”

