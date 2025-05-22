Lagos sanctions 580 clubs, restaurants for violating indoor smoking ban

The Lagos State Government has penalised 580 nightclubs and restaurants for violating indoor smoking laws in 2024, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding public health and enforcing safety regulations.

This was revealed by the Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa, Ikeja.

According to Mojola, the commission conducted inspections at 2,024 public locations across the state last year, leading to sanctions against 580 establishments found to have breached indoor smoking rules.

“Public smoking is not allowed, and there’s a bill already in place to prohibit it. People are permitted to smoke only in designated areas within certain venues. If you see people smoking in buses or enclosed spaces, report them immediately. This is a serious public health matter,” he said.

He explained that the state launched an aggressive anti-indoor smoking campaign in 2024 to raise awareness about the health dangers of second-hand smoke, which he warned could cause cancer and other life-threatening conditions.

“We need the media to help push the message that indoor smoking is not allowed. Our campaign is simple — ‘See it. Say it. Sort it,’” Mojola added.

Responding to questions about the use of external consultants by the Safety Commission, Mojola explained that consultants were engaged to support operations due to staffing limitations, but admitted that some had abused their roles.

“We have bad eggs among them. Four of them have already been sentenced for illegal activities. But as Lagos grows, we must find ways to manage capacity gaps,” he said.

Also speaking at the briefing, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Olugbenga Oyerinde, highlighted the commission’s accomplishments in the past year, including comprehensive safety audits carried out across thousands of construction sites, financial institutions, and manufacturing facilities.

