Lagos schools may reopen September 21 —Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Saturday all public and private schools in the state may reopen from September 21.

The governor, who disclosed this at a media briefing held at the State House, Marina, said the decision on the reopening of schools would be taken after the review of the ongoing monitoring of their compliance with the COVID-19 protocols by the Ministry of Health.

The Federal Government had in March ordered the closure of schools across the country over the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the government had in late July directed students in exit classes to return to school from August 14 in readiness for their examinations.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt orders tertiary institutions to reopen from September 14

The governor said: “I am pleased to announce that our tertiary institutions will be allowed to reopen from September 14, 2020, all our tertiary institutions.

“However, as regards our primary and secondary schools, we are working towards reopening them around the 21st of September 2020. This position is not cast in stone and subject to a review of our ongoing monitoring and procedures from the Ministry of Health.

“Remember that we said that the virus will peak and we will flatten the curve in the month of August. From what we have seen, it appears we have flattened the curve. In the last two weeks, we have continued to see a drop in the positivity that we have encountered in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions