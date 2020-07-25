Lagos schools to resume August 4

Primary and secondary schools in Lagos State are to reopen on August 3 this year, but only learners in primary six, junior secondary school 3, and senior secondary school 3 are to resume.

This was made known following a meeting held on Thursday in Ikeja with some stakeholders in the sector by officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Education.

It was also gathered during the meeting that the Department of Quality Assurance in the ministry mandated all public and private schools to fill an online assessment form, stating their preparedness to meet conditions stipulated for school reopening by the Federal Ministry of Education.

The Department of Quality Assurance in the ministry also stated that if schools meet the stipulated conditions for reopening by the Federal Ministry of Education such schools will be issued clearance for it to reopen.

Chief Olawale Amusa, the Lagos State President of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS, while reacting to the development said that his association had also set up a Quality Assurance Committee to go round schools and assess the readiness of members expressing optimism that most members would meet the requirements for reopening schools.

This came after the Ondo State government revealed that it is set to reopen schools which were closed on March 20, 2020, due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

This was announced on Friday by the State Commissioner of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Femi Agagu, who revealed the guidelines, as well as conditions for the reopening of schools across the state.

According to him, first on the guidelines was the sensitization meeting with principals of public secondary schools across the state which would be followed with private schools and the Parent Teachers Association (PTA).

