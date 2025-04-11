Lagos seals 13 markets over dirty environment

The Lagos State government has sealed 13 markets and commercial facilities in Ketu and other parts of the state over an unhygienic environment.

The Director of Public Affairs, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mrs. Folashade Kadiri, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

She said the action followed a series of unheeded warnings and environmental abuse by market operators and traders in the affected areas.

The affected markets are the Erukan, Oja Oba, Ketu, Owoseni Tundas, Oba Ogunjobi, Mile 12 and the Ketu Terminal Market (6 plazas) as well as shops at BRT Terminal.

Others are Ifesowapo Market and Demurin Street Plaza in Ketu, Ifelodun market in Ketu and the Ibadan Unit 1 Park (between Babajide Sanwo-Olu Market and Ikosi Fruit Market).

In his remark, the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, reiterated the state’s unwavering stance on its “Zero Tolerance for Waste” campaign.

Wahab warned that any market or commercial outlet that failed to meet the prescribed standards of cleanliness and proper waste disposal would be shut down indefinitely.

He said: “The zero tolerance for waste initiative is still fully in force. We are not going back on it.

“The only acceptable path for all markets and traders is to adopt and maintain decent waste management practices, as outlined in LAWMA.

“The markets under closure will remain shut until these standards are met and sustained.”

