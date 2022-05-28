Politics
Lagos Senator wins Ogun APC senate ticket
Senator Solomon Adeola, representing Lagos West senatorial district, has won a senatorial primary election of the All progressive Congress (APC) in Ogun state.
Popularly known as Yayi, who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Finance will be contesting to represent Ogun West senatorial disctrict in 2023.
He was declared winner of the Ogun West senatorial primary election, which was held at Oronna hall, in Ilaro, defeating the incumbent senator from the region, Senator Tolu Odebiyi.
The election was held by the APC electoral panel, led by the Chairman, Dr. Dapo Odukoya, and reportedly monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Read also :El-Rufai’s son, Bello, wins APC Reps ticket in Kaduna
His resolve to leave Lagos and contest for a senatorial ticket in Ogun state had caused rancor in the Ogun west chapter of APC, as some members of the party failed to welcome him.
However, he enjoys the support of the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun, while Odebiyi is supported by former Governor Ibikunle Amosun.
It was gathered that there was a motion of notice in the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, seeking to stop the senator from contesting in Ogun East. However, the case is yet to be assigned to a Judge.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...