Lagos set to demolish Oshodi Market extensions by July 30

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has announced plans to begin demolishing illegal extensions of Oshodi Market by July 30th.

The move aims to address traffic congestion and safety concerns in the busy commercial district.

LASBCA General Manager, Gbolahan Oki, on Monday, during a press briefing, stated that the agency, along with the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Council, has been sensitizing shop owners and residents about the impending demolition. Oki emphasized that all extensions built on road setbacks, shops, and public school premises will be removed.

“The expiration period that we are looking at is July 30, and the action we are taking is to remove all the attachments,” Oki explained. “These attachments are causing a lot of problems, especially traffic congestion.

“The Lagos State Building Control Agency, in conjunction with the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Council Authority, has embarked on the sensitization of property owners, residents, shop owners, and market women and men on the removal of illegal structures, extensions built on road setbacks, shops, buildings, and public school premises around the Oshodi-Isolo LCDA.”

The general manager asserted that change was the simplest thing but very difficult to achieve.

He added, “If we want change, it is going to affect us, and we are going to have that change at all costs.

“All these extensions are on work, which should not be.

“People selling on the road is unnecessary, and that is what we are trying to put in place; it is not a tribal issue. We must all comply with the rules and regulations.”

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions. While some residents welcome the move, citing improved traffic flow and safety, shop owners express concerns about potential loss of income and relocation challenges.

The Lagos State Government has not yet announced any specific plans to assist displaced traders. It remains unclear if there will be designated relocation areas or compensation packages offered.

Oshodi Market is one of the largest in Lagos, known for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse range of goods. However, the uncontrolled expansion of shops and stalls has contributed significantly to traffic congestion and safety hazards in the area.

The LASBCA action highlights the Lagos State Government’s efforts to address urban planning challenges in the megacity. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining how the demolition process unfolds and how the affected traders are supported during this transition.

