Lagos set to replace yellow buses with blue ones

The Lagos State Government on Thursday said there are plans to replace yellow buses with blue ones in accordance with its transportation masterplan of the state.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed this during a virtual forum on Thursday tagged ‘Transportation and Traffic Conference’.

Oladeinde said: “We are reforming the bus sector and over time, Lagos will phase out the yellow buses because the yellow buses are not conducive for a mega city like Lagos. That is why we are coming with blue buses you see around.

“We are inviting the private sector to participate in the provision of public transport services. We are also deploying technology just to ensure that we can up our game in terms of efficiency.”

On the Apapa gridlock, the commissioner explained that the state government was committed to ending the traffic menace by committing hectares of land in Iganmu and Ogun as transit truck parks while relying on the Eto app which would be deployed on February 27.

“Lagos State in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority invited a concessionaire and that concessionaire developed an Eto app that will be deployed February 27.

“Lagos State has committed 31 hectares of land in Iganmu called the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Truck Park to complement what is at Lilypond and we are talking to the Ogun State Government to secure a land in Ogere”, the commissioner said.

He further disclosed that the state government has come up with a parking strategy known as Lagos State Parking Strategy, with a parking authority set up with the mandate to regulate parking on the roads.

