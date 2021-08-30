News
Lagos shuts two steel plants for violating environmental laws
The Lagos State government has shut down two iron and steel manufacturing companies in Ikorodu area of the state over alleged violation of environmental laws.
The spokesperson of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Bola Ajao, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
She said the LASEPA General Manager, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, gave the order when he led the agency’s enforcement team to Sunflag Steel and Top Steel Manufacturing Companies on Monday.
Alonge added that the agency visited the companies following public complaints and surveillance carried out on their activities.
The statement read: “Fasawe decried the squalid and unsafe working environment as workers were conducting their duties with minimal risk control.
“He said the environment not only put the workers’ lives at risk, it also made its surrounding communities and the state unsafe.
“The General Manager described the situation as grave, saying it had negative effects to the immediate and long-term well-being of those working and living around the area.
“There are environmentally friendly ways to carry out recycling activities; Lagos State is promoting and encouraging a shift from linear to circular economy.
“The government encourages recycling, but not at the expense of our peoples’ lives and the environment.”
